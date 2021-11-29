It is illegal for private security, others to have sirens, flashing lights – GPF

Latest update November 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is urging operators of Private Security Services and other persons, who have sirens and/or flashing lights attached to their motor vehicles to comply with the law and have them removed.
In a statement on Saturday the GPF said it is a flagrant violation of the law for unauthorised persons to use sirens.
It explained that existing laws allow for emergency vehicles only, which comprise Police vehicles, Fire Service vehicles and ambulances, to carry sirens and flashing lights.
Any other type of vehicle fitted with such appliances is in breach of the law.
