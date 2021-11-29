Harmon calls for push back against Ramson for disparaging remarks against African Guyanese

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon has urged African Guyanese to fight back against Youth Sports and Culture Minister, Charles Ramson Jr. who on Saturday said that they lacked role models.

“I think that in the Black community, young Black kids also need lots of examples of success because they have to be able to see that there is a pathway in order for them to live that successful life. And it bothers me a lot when I hear people who just came out of government, who spent 1.4 trillion dollars in this country and failed the Black community and still are walking around the people as if they were capable of giving the leadership to help to create wealth in the country and in the Black community”, Ramson said during an interview on Hits and Jams 94.1FM Radio Station.

Reacting to the views expressed by Ramson Harmon in a statement Sunday said a number of Guyanese took to their facebook social media platforms, to call out the very disturbing act by Minister Ramson Jr. He noted that Ramson appeared on the popular 94.1 Boom Fm Radio Station and decided that he had the moral right to offer the African Guyanese community a lecture. “His lecture was one that was biased, prejudicial and laced with racial undertones,” Harmon stated.

“As leader of the Opposition, I strongly condemn Ramson’s verbal lientery. The belief by Ramson that he has the authority to speak on such matters in the manner in which he did is not limited to him but rather this mindset is pervasive in the PPP. It is a paradigm that stems from the belief that they are better than African Guyanese and somehow they have credentials which afford them the right to denigrate the African Guyanese community in Guyana,” Harmon said.

Harmon said likewise, “I strongly condemn 94.1 Radio Station for allowing a Minister of Government to use their platform to incite racial tension with his vile prejudice of the African Guyanese community. Sad to say that this is what we can continue to expect from the PPP. We have always said that the PPP is racist by nature and the guise of having a few African and Indigenous Guyanese as ministers will not erase that central aspect of its nature,” Harmon asserted.

“I will not be asking that Ramson or HJ apologise to the African Guyanese Community, rather I am calling on the African Guyanese community and all who are appalled by Ramson’s sentiments to unite and push back against those who seek to define the African Guyanese reality within a nanoscopic and inglorious context. I call for us to take action, file petitions, seek Ramson’s resignation or removal from office, they will ignore it but let our disapproval be heard and felt in more ways than one. Let the world see the PPP for who they really are,” the opposition Leader said.

Harmon said too that 94.1 Radio Station must take note of the views of the majority of Guyanese who listen to their station daily. “This disrespect to a large section of our Guyanese community will not and should not be tolerated. Supporting those who are emboldened to suppress and oppress others comes at a grave cost and no one should be willing to be used in such a manner.”