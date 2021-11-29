Govt. to spend over $200M to clear city drains

Kaieteur News – With more rains expected in the next few months, the Government of Guyana is rushing to spend over $200 million to clear city drains, canals, streets and alleyways in bid to prevent flooding.

This is according to two ‘Invitation for Bids’ published on November 24th edition of the Kaieteur News. Chief Hydromet Officer, Dr. Garvin Cummings had said that the country can see higher than normal levels of rainfall similar to what the country experienced early in the year. “Given the fact that we are forecasting above normal rainfall, there is a strong likelihood of flooding,” Dr. Cummings shared.

The Hydro-meteorological Service in its Seasonal Climate Outlook Report also noted that from November to December 2021 to January 2022 there is a high chance for wetter than usual (above normal) conditions across all regions.

Meanwhile, during that period Regions Nine, southern Six, Eight and 10 are likely to experience the least amount of rainfall. Notably, the Hydromet warned that Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Seven, 10, northern Six and Eight can experience flooding as a result of persistent rain. “Therefore, drainage intervention is highly recommended where and when possible,” the report outlined.

Apart from that, the report revealed too that a seasonal rainfall outlook for February, March and April 2022 shows wetter than usual conditions can be expected across all Regions during that period. The forecast implies that the short dry season during that period is not likely to be severely dry.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture public notice, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is inviting suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the project, “Manual Monthly Maintenance (MMM) Cleaning (January to December) 2022 of Drainage and Irrigation Channels within Georgetown, Demerara Mahaica, Region Four: Lots 1-55). These works according to a total amount of its engineer estimate is to cost $199,356,020.

As highlighted in the invitation, some of the places in the city that cleaning of the drains, street and alleyways would take place are: Bel Air Springs, Dennis Street, Hadfield Street, Middleton and Lamaha Street, Vlissengen Road, Carifesta Avenue, Atlantic Ville, Meadow Brook, South and North Ruimveldt, Sussex Street, Cummings Lodge, Plum Park, A, B, C and D Fields Sophia. It should be noted that these are just some places out of the 55 Lots.

Another set of projects which will be opened on December 14,2021, are for the cleaning of Cummings canal which is estimated to cost $14,342,400 according to engineer’s estimate, the cleaning of Downer canal which is expected to cost $16,140,000 and the cleaning of Ruimveldt north drainage and daily cleaning of trash racks within that area which is to cost $15,000,600.

Meanwhile, NDIA is also inviting contractors to execute rehabilitation works of five doors relief structure at Warimia and Boerasrie Conservancy located in Region Three to a tune of $12,270,500, according to its engineer’s estimate.

NDIA is inviting contractor to bid to construct all-weather road at Albion/Hoggtown Fisheries Complex from Fyrish to Chesney, Berbice Lot 1 to 2.

Lastly, NDIA is looking for contractor to excavate outfalls at Borlam and Corentyne preparation of the November/ December 2021 rainy season. This project according to engineer’s estimate is expected to cost $9,134,000.

Bids for these projects are expected to open on December 7, 2021 at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration office.