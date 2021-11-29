GAPLF issues statement on Carlos Petterson-Grifith possible Anti-Doping Rule Violation

Kaieteur News – “The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has received an official notice of a possible Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) AntiDoping Rules (“ADR”) by Mr. Carlos Pettterson-Grifith,” a release from GAPLF informed.

“This is as a result of tests conducted during the 18th NAPF / FESUPO Pan-American Regional

Powerlifting Championships held in Orlando, Florida, USA, August 18-21, 2021.

The process to resolve the issue of ADRV, commences with an official notice, with various dates for the submission of requested information and a full determination of all the related issues.

The athlete is obliged to comply with the requirements of the process and is obligated to comply with the outcome.”

“As a consequence, the athlete will not participate in the upcoming South American Championships and the GAPLF National Seniors,” the release noted.

“The GAPLF has engaged the athlete and will continue to do so throughout the process,” the release concluded.