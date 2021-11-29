CAPE students now receiving $19,000 cash grant

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education last week commenced the distribution of the $19,000 ‘Because We Care ‘ cash grant to Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students in the public and private schools. A total of 582 students are registered to receive the grants across the country, which includes 429 in the public schools offering CAPE and 153 from the private schools.

In a press release the ministry said the distribution exercise commenced on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, following the processing, placement and registration of the students. The grants are being uplifted at the individual schools. Like the distribution of the cash grants to other students in the public and private schools, the expenditure is audited live to ensure there is transparency and accountability throughout the process.

The exercise will continue this week at CAPE public schools across the country while the distribution will commence at private schools in Georgetown on Wednesday, December 01, 2021. Earlier this year, the Government restored the ‘Because We Care’ cash grants to parents of children attending both public and private schools at the nursery, primary and secondary levels. This benefitted thousands of families by increasing their disposable income as well as providing an invaluable education investment to over 12,000 of the nation’s children. The Previous administration had cut the funding from the project shortly after taking office, forcing an added burden on parents for close to half a decade.

During her visits to various regions at that time, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand explained that the grant is not only for educational items but that it can be used to purchase items that serve children and support them as they continue along their academic journey. The education minister said that she believes any expenditure in families is a worthwhile investment as it provides a multi-pronged approach to development. She added that the investment made in the children represents the government’s commitment to ensure that the future of Guyana is secure.

The minister also reminded parents of the government’s promise, reaffirmed by H.E. Dr.Irfaan Ali on Friday that the grant will ultimately increase to $50,000 per child during their first term in office. Restoration of the grant, she noted was one of the major focal points of this government’s Manifesto, adding that the core of said manifesto was to ensure that Guyanese are equipped with the tools and skills to constantly elevate themselves and ultimately improve their livelihoods. She said that the Government had promised to restore the cash grant and fulfilled that promise.