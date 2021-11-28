Interesting Creatures…The Kodkod (Leioardus guigna)

Latest update November 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The kodkod, also known as the guina, is a small wild cat that inhabits Chile and Argentina. It is the smallest cat in the Americas, and smaller than the average house cat. It also has the smallest range of any cat in the Americas.Scientific name: Leioardus guigna
Conservation status: Vulnerable – population decreasing
Subspecies: Leopardus guigna guigna (Southern Chile and Argentina); Leopardus guigna tigrillo (Central Chile).
The kodkod is not the only miniature creature in its neck of the woods. The forests around it are occupied with tiny opossums, tiny birds, and tiny deer. This miniature world is under threat, of course, from human encroachment. Kodkods are among the more vulnerable species, because they each need their own territory, and because they are getting a reputation as chicken-stealers, which makes them a nuisance to humans who live nearby.
Physical Characteristics
The kodkod has a small head, large feet, and a thick tail. Typical adult length is 37 to 51 centimeters (15 to 20 in), with a short 20 to 25 centimeters (7.9 to 9.8 in) tail and a shoulder height of about 25 centimeters (9.8 in). Weight ranges between 2 to 2.5 kilograms (4.4 to 5.5 lbs.). The cat’s fur ranges from a yellow brown to grey brown with dark spots. The kodkod’s underside is a light colour and its tail has dark rings.
Habitat (where the Kodkod lives)
These cats are typically found in the temperate forests of the Andean and Coastal ranges, and live up to the tree line at 6,200 to 8,200 feet. Vegetation cover is an important survival requirement for the Kodkod.
Hunting and prey (diet)
Kodkods are active during the day and at night. They are excellent climbers and agile hunters. They mainly hunt on the ground. The cats in southern Chile prey on small mammals like rodents, marsupials and rabbits, as well as birds, lizards and invertebrates.
Reproduction and life span
The female kodkod’s gestation period lasts about 72–78 days. The average litter size is one to three kittens. It is believed that Kodkods live to be about 11 years old.
Conservation issues
Kodkod populations are reducing, especially in central Chile. They are threatened by domestic dogs and are being hunted by humans. Other serious threats include the destruction of forests and the spread of agriculture. (bigcatswildcats.com)
