Take your waste back to Texas, bail for repeat offenders and Secretary Blinken’s sweet speech

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – I am encouraged that one of our few tireless voices has told the powers at Exxon where to take off and jump off. Environmentalist Vanda Radzik did just that when, in no uncertain terms, she gave them a mouthful and earful: “Take all your waste and all of your radioactivity and all of your toxicity back to Houston, Texas.” That is really telling them where they get off in this here little Guyana; that chewing off their ear that Ms. Radzik gave Exxon’s people. I couldn’t have said it better myself, and I am encouraged that this courageous Guyanese did it for all of us. Take it back to Sam Houston Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway in Houston, Texas and not this Houston in Guyana. It is time that Guyanese stand up and tell these renegades and cowboy outlaws where they stand. I do so. Pay attention Darren Woods: Houston, we have a problem. Guyana has a problem, more than one; in fact, many big ones, thanks to Exxon’s operations and the conspiracies they workout with Guyanese political leaders.

I am encouraged that the police force is concerned about bail being given to repeat offenders. The word on the street is that it is not the leniency that comes from timely judicial mercy, but the byproduct of money talking meaningfully and changing hands. I can understand, even support and encourage, bail being granted for simple offences not involving weapons or violence and injury. In contrast, this appalling and continuing nonsense about bail for repeat offenders, some of whom are before the courts for serious offences can neither be supported nor allowed to pass without sharply critical comment. Persons accused of allegedly committing serious crimes, such as rape or dangerous driving, or possession of illegal firearms used in the commission of a robbery should almost never (for emphasis, almost never) be granted bail. This makes no sense, and further endangers law-abiding citizens, since many granted bail, go out and commit more crimes of similarly serious nature. Our judicial officers do not go through life in local lanes with a paper bag over their heads. They are sure to read newspapers and listen to the radio and watch television and, as such, ought to be familiar with the horrors inflicted upon the weak and unwary in our capital city and countryside. Taking all of this into consideration, it is the height of ‘unwisdom’, a misuse of judicial discretion, to grant bail to repeat offenders hauled before the courts on serious charges.

As much as I am encouraged by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken’s speech delivered in Ecuador. My hopes are at a low level, where America and its promises are concerned about corruption. According to a KN caption dated November 22nd, Mr. Blinken stated something along the lines of the ‘US working with civil society, media to expose corruption in the Caribbean’. I know the United States and the speeches of its statesmen well; which is why I think Secretary Blinken is doing a swell job of being Mr. Winking, Blinking, and nod. The United States turned a blind eye in a different time to Forbes Burnham, and it is hardly going to expose this PPP Government today, when so much of Exxon’s interests, meaning, America’s interests are at stake. Let’s get real here, people. This is a nice speech from a nicer senior officer of the United States Government. But that is all that there is to it; a real snow job I call it. Just take a look at the parties being partnered with: government, civil society and the media; they are among the biggest corrupters and beneficiaries of corruption in Guyana. For sure, they are not going to turn themselves in or against each other. I am encouraged that he took the time to warm his listeners; he, however, left me cold, because I recognise it for what it is: a speech and nothing else. Listen to our own exemplary figure of excellence in action, President Ali, and it is all meaningless foam and feather, meaning nothing. Remember I said so and from this hour.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)