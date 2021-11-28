Prezzie grounding with suit and jacket

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Kranicle seh how de President ground with dem farmer on de Essequibo Coast. De man went deh fuh open a hotel. Dem boys nah know whether Essequibo gan now get a bigger airstrip fuh all dem plane wah gan land.

Dem boys wan tell de Prezzie dat when yuh go meet farmers, yuh nat suppose to wear suit. Yuh should go with yuh shirt jac or even casual wear. Dem farmers is de salt of de earth. Dem is ordinary people and dem nah like see yuh coming fuh talk to dem dress up in yuh official dan dan. Yuh don’t ground with farmers in suit jacket.

De Prezzie dreaming when he talking. He seh dem gat big plans fuh Essequibo and how it can be a special zone. So wat bout Berbice, dem nah special zone tuh? Where de plans deh?

When de Vee Pee was Prezzie he did announce wan special incentive regime for Linden. None other region did get dat package. But de package nah deliver because dem investor nah interested in dem outlying region.

Dat is why dem boys wan tell Prezzie dat de only special zone fuh dem farmers should be a tax free zone. Nah charge dem taxes but let dem pay fuh drainage and irrigation at market rates.

Dem farmers gan pay dem taxes with a smile. One time dem boys try dat. And de GRA seh dem want cash.

A man from de tax department wife bin leff he. She seh de relationship too taxing fuh she.

Talk half. Leff half.