‘Green car’ bandit captured by cops after robberies

Kaieteur News – Cops in Region Three have managed to nab a man accused of perpetrating robberies along the West Coast Demerara (WCD) public road in a green car. Police were able to capture him after he allegedly robbed two men on Friday.

The suspect reportedly robbed his first victim, a 21-year-old bank employee around 06:45hrs that day at Cone Shop Street, De William Village, WCD.

According to police, the victim was on his way to work when a heavily tinted green car drove up beside him. The driver reportedly stretched out his hands from the car window, snatched the man’s handbag which contained his ID card, personal documents and $25,000 in cash before driving away.

Fifteen minutes later around 07:00hrs, he allegedly robbed an 18-year-old man who stopped his car along the Ruimzeight, WCD public road.

Police reported that the second victim was standing at the side of the public road awaiting transportation to take him to work.

He reportedly stopped the suspect’s car thinking that it was a taxi. The car stopped and he entered the front seat but the driver reportedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at him while demanding that he hand over all of his valuables.

The young man, according to police, was relieved of his haversack and wallet which contained $20,000 cash. The driver, it was revealed, then ordered him to exit the car before driving away in an eastern direction.

Investigators later found out that the car had a fake licence plate and were able to eventually arrest the driver.