Fully vaccinated woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – One new death has been recorded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a result of COVID-19. The latest fatality is that of a 69-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Region Three. This has brought the COVID-19 death toll to 986.

In addition to the death, the MOH recorded 44 new cases.

The Ministry noted too that the number of people in home isolation, as a result of exposure to the virus, is 13,999 and 65 of these are in institutional isolation, two persons are in institutional care and 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit. To date Guyana has had 37,707 cases of which 35,241 have recovered.