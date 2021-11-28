Fully vaccinated woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One new death has been recorded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a result of COVID-19. The latest fatality is that of a 69-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Region Three. This has brought the COVID-19 death toll to 986.
In addition to the death, the MOH recorded 44 new cases.
The Ministry noted too that the number of people in home isolation, as a result of exposure to the virus, is 13,999 and 65 of these are in institutional isolation, two persons are in institutional care and 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit. To date Guyana has had 37,707 cases of which 35,241 have recovered.
Nov 28, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) yesterday officially launched the GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021,...
Nov 28, 2021
Nov 28, 2021
Nov 28, 2021
Nov 28, 2021
Nov 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – This article is about four Black men. Adam Harris and Norman Brown in one context; Mark Benschop and... more
Kaieteur News – There is a conflict of interest in the instance of the Head of the National Procurement and Tender... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]