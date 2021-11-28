Four Black men, African Guyanese and my story

Kaieteur News – This article is about four Black men. Adam Harris and Norman Brown in one context; Mark Benschop and David Hinds in another context. All four are people whose opinions African Guyanese seek out. I would appeal to African Guyanese to pay close attention to the hard, concrete facts on this page.

Here are my interactions with each recently. First Adam. I made a call to a long-standing friend of mine, Dharamkumar Seeraj of the Guyana Rice Producers Association, someone I have known for more than 30 years. Strangely, Adam answered the phone. It meant I confused two numbers.

It was a pleasant chat with Adam. He showed no hostility to me. Adam was understanding when I told him to be careful in what people say about me in interviews he gives. He agreed and asked me about this story circulating about a special arrangement I have with Bharrat Jagdeo because I asked Jagdeo to drop the libel case against me.

I told Adam that my lawyer, Nigel Hughes would know all the details. Here are the incontrovertible facts. The case began in 2011, and in court in 2019, the plaintiff’s lawyers indicated to the judge that the era associated with the case had gone. My lawyer asked me if I am happy with that. My answer was yes. I asked what happens to me if he gets an international job or become a Cabinet minister or gets sick. I remember telling him life is unpredictable and the opportunity was there for me to move on.

My concern was if Nigel left, where would I get another lawyer given Mr. Glenn Lall’s position to me 26 years ago? Mr. Lall said the newspaper will not fund legal fees for me in the event of libel or court action so I had a choice. I chose to stay and write, and hope I will not get sued. I got 11 libels and one contempt of court charge. I got my own school of lawyers who defended me and the Kaieteur News freely. I succeeded in all.

Next – David Hinds. On a Meta programme, Hinds told Benschop I am a coward who is afraid to go out late at night and Hinds burst out in high-pitch, staccato laughter. Here are the facts for African Guyanese to internalise. On the stroke of midnight in 2012, I was attacked outside parliament after a vigil we called the People’s Parliament and almost lost my life.

The police came and escorted me to the Brickdam Station. Michael Carrington came in my car. David and his daughter, Tabitha-Sarabo-Halley, followed in his vehicle. David and daughter waited outside the station while Carrington came in. The plan was that David would escort me home with Carrington staying overnight.

The police agreed to provide escort to my home but since I didn’t trust the police, I declined the offer. David and his daughter were not outside the station. I would never forget the calls we made. Carrington called David six times. I called him 10 times. There is a slang word called “mystic.” David and Sarabo-Halley had mystic. They were never outside the station. Does Sarabo-Halley care to comment? I will never forget that night. I will never forgive or forget David Hinds for what he did to me that night. Carrington and I travelled alone at 1.30AM from Brickdam to Turkeyen. Michael Carrington is one of Guyana’s finest.

Finally, Benschop has placed a photo of me on his Meta page with a caption stating that I receive $500,000 monthly from the PPP for writing in the Kaieteur News. Norman sent me an email saying that he read on social media that the PPP is paying me to write. I thank him for not being part of the anti-Kissoon school. Now, here is my unambiguous position. Anyone who wants to pay me half a million dollars for doing my columns I will take, once they do not tell me what to write. Once they do not tell me what to write, I become a big winner since I will compose the things I believe in anyway and still collect half a million dollars every month.

I am in two minds if I should tell Kaieteur News’ management since I am not using KN’s space to serve two masters. But I will declare the income to the Guyana Revenue Authority. So here is an open message to anyone in this entire world – if you want to pay me half a million dollars for simply writing for Kaieteur News, yes, I will take the money. I conclude by calling on African Guyanese to tell Benschop he has an obligation to them to disclose which person in the PPP or which ministry is doing the paying or provide all the details. African Guyanese must open their eyes.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)