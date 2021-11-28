Exxon’s Consultant apologises for unauthorised use of Shyam Nokta’s signature on Yellowtail EIA

Kaieteur News – The Consultancy firm, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), contracted by ExxonMobil to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the Yellowtail development, has recently apologised to Shyam Nokta for using his signature on the project’s Non-Technical Summary (NTS) that was mistakenly published on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website.

It was reported by Kaieteur News that PPP candidate in the 2020 elections, Shyam Nokta had signed off on the draft document, which ERM later explained was released by mistake.

Questions were raised by Environmentalist, Simone Mangal-Joly in regard to the credibility of the document, given that it is required for an independent company to conduct same.

In a letter to Kaieteur News, Nokta’s lawyer, Devindra Kissoon said that “We on behalf of Mr. Nokta engaged ERM on this matter, resulting in ERM issuing an apology to Mr. Nokta by letter dated November 23, 2021.”

The lawyer contended that his client had no knowledge that his signature was affixed to the document, prior to the consultations held by the EPA on the Yellowtail project on November 11, 2021.In the letter seen by this publication, the ERM clarified, “In (the) conduct of the EIA, ERM did not engage with or involve Mr. Nokta or EMC (Environmental Management Consultants). ERM has no current relationship or engagement with Mr. Nokta or EMC to provide support to any EIA concerning the Yellowtail Development Project or otherwise. It is with deep regret that Mr. Nokta’s electronic signature was inadvertently included by ERM on the cover of the version of the EIA non-technical summary for the Yellowtail Development Project that was posted on the EPA’s website”.

For this, the ERM apologised for the error on its part.

As a consequence, Kaieteur News also apologies for any embarrassment caused to Mr. Nokta as a result of the publication of our article and subsequent editorial on the issue.