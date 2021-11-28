Digicel to reward lucky customers with over $20M in cash, prizes for Christmas

Kaieteur News – Cell-service provider, Digicel Guyana recently launched its Christmas promotion through which it will be rewarding several customers with cash and a whole lot of prizes.

Just over a week ago, the company launched its ‘More Ways to Win’ promotion, which offers both old and new customers the opportunity to win when they activate a prime bundle plan.

The prime bundle plan, as was explained by Digicel Guyana’s Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara, is an upgraded bundle plan that comes with data allocated for the use of the company’s apps. The different bundle plans will allot various amounts of data to be used on the apps.

Any of the bundle plans, from three days and more, once activated, will entitle a customer to a ‘Shake’ on the My Digicel App, where they can win a prize or cash.

The app can be downloaded to smart phones from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Up for grabs this Christmas, each week until January 8, 2022, is $10,000 and $20,000 cash prizes, as well as laptops, credit, data and tablets.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Digicel decided to take their promotion virtual, to allow customers a safer experience, especially throughout the holiday season.

Grand Drawing

In addition to the many prizes lined up to be given away weekly, Digicel will also have a grand drawing at the end of the promotion where three lucky customers will certainly walk away smiling.

For the first prize, one customer will be made $1 million richer, the second place winner will travel along with a friend, with two free Copa Airline tickets to any of its destinations while the third prize winner will be upgraded with a new Samsung S21 Ultra smart phone.

Prepaid and Postpaid customers must be on an eligible Prime Bundle to participate, as was stated before. Prepaid customers who activate any of the Prime Bundle plans will earn an instant ‘SHAKE’ on the day of activation.

Each winning entrant is given a chance to enter into the grand prize drawing, as many times as they would like.

Using the My Digicel app, customers can then ‘SHAKE’ for a chance to win digital prizes such as credit, data or a discount on their next Prime Bundle purchase.

On Saturdays, both prepaid and postpaid customers on an eligible Prime Bundle can shake for a guaranteed win of either a digital or non-digital prize.The range of non-digital prizes includes laptops, smartphones, tablets and cash prizes of $10,000 and $20,000. Customers can also increase their chances of winning throughout the promotion by earning additional SHAKEs if they complete daily challenges given in the suite of apps: PlayGo, Sportmax, DMusic, Loop, Bip, Billo, or GoLoud.Earne. Shakes are valid for 24 hours.

“This Christmas, we’re sharing over twenty million dollars in prizes with our loyal customers,” said Simone Pierre, Chief Commercial Officer, “while adding the fun element of shaking your smartphone to win one of the many prizes in the comfort of your home.

We’d also like to express our gratitude to our customers for their support throughout the year and wish their family and loved ones a happy holiday.”

Earlier this year, Digicel had its summer promotion where three customers each won a brand new Toyota Rush.

They did so by spelling the word ‘R-U-S-H’. Every $1,000 card top-up gave the customer a letter. At the end, over 10 persons were able to spell Rush. Each of these customers was rewarded with $100,000 and an entry for the grand prize.