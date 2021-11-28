Latest update November 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CANU intercepts cocaine in Christmas cards bound for New York

Nov 28, 2021 News

The Christmas cards in which the cocaine was found.

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday found some 647.6 grams of cocaine concealed in Christmas cards at the Guyana Post Office Corporation.
he Christmas cards were found in five yellow envelopes destined for an address in Brooklyn, New York City (NYC), United States of America (USA).
According to CANU, the cocaine was placed in sealed plastic packs and laced between the Christmas cards. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be around US$17,000.
Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF and GNWFA launch Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021

GFF and GNWFA launch Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021

Nov 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) yesterday officially launched the GFF-GNWFA Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021,...
Read More
Volleyball action set for today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)

Volleyball action set for today at Cliff Anderson...

Nov 28, 2021

MVP Sports endorses GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

MVP Sports endorses GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup

Nov 28, 2021

Wilshire win 1st round before losing, Ince-Carvalhal lose

Wilshire win 1st round before losing,...

Nov 28, 2021

GFF delivers goalkeeping coaching course to boost Academy Training Centres

GFF delivers goalkeeping coaching course to boost...

Nov 28, 2021

Director of Sport visits Region Eight to push sports programme there

Director of Sport visits Region Eight to push...

Nov 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]