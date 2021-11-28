CANU intercepts cocaine in Christmas cards bound for New York

Latest update November 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday found some 647.6 grams of cocaine concealed in Christmas cards at the Guyana Post Office Corporation.
he Christmas cards were found in five yellow envelopes destined for an address in Brooklyn, New York City (NYC), United States of America (USA).
According to CANU, the cocaine was placed in sealed plastic packs and laced between the Christmas cards. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be around US$17,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
