A Gift of Confidence

…Local fashion designer embarks on another phenomenal mission

Kaieteur News – Local fashion designer, Sonia Noel is on another phenomenal mission. Her newest undertaking is congruent with the Christmas season.

Under the concept “A Gift of Confidence,” Noel is inviting individuals and businesses to join the mission by sponsoring a confidence training programme for someone as a gift for the holidays.

According to her, it is a gift that can transform lives for a better future.

Ms. Noel has experienced personally, what positive impact confidence can make on one’s life. She noted that because of her journey, she knows what it is like to have confidence and what it is like to lack confidence.

“I have found myself on both sides of the spectrum and she can attest to its enriched value,” she said.

Noel believes passionately in bestowing meaningful gifts that can last a lifetime more so, now in these challenging times. “I am a very confident woman today, but it wasn’t always like this. I was a shy and very introverted young lady who was extremely unsure of herself. I hardly interacted with people because of my low self-esteem which caused me to doubt myself, repeatedly. I felt invisible in a room and avoided corresponding with people because I was afraid of embarrassing myself,” she intimated.

Through her platform in fashion, Ms. Noel has conducted confidence classes for years and last year started the virtual edition. Noel relates that she is very passionate about this programme because of the transformations it manifests.

According to Maryam Jameela Haniff, a teacher, poet, and life coach who benefited from the programme, it helped to build her confidence. “[The course] helped me reignite flames that had been long extinguished by circumstance. In a nutshell, it aided me in rediscovering who we are truly meant to be,” the teacher said.

At the start of the programme, Haniff was shy to introduce herself. She said it was a challenge in addition to speaking on stages. She said “I have embarked on a journey that will definitely fuel my fire and zeal to become a better person in whatever I do. During my studies in this programme, I have grown to recognise that everything I choose to do or do not do reflects my inner confidence.”

“In addition, the programme made me more grateful, open my mind and reasoning to another level that makes me feel that anything is possible to achieve once it is realistic and you have a plan,” she added.

Given the testimonials, Noel reiterates the need for proactively charting positive outcomes in individuals. “So, over the years I have contributed significantly to many lives through paid and complimentary ‘Confidence Becomes You’ programmes, virtually and in person,” Noel said.

She added that, “she is on a mission to assist as many people as possible to navigate the road to a confident person, or in some cases, to regain the confidence which they formerly had.”

This virtual programme is designed to be flexible so as to adjust to the schedules of potential participants. For more information on Noel’s programme persons can Whatapp (592) 628- 9044 or email [email protected]

The confident Noel has been involved in other endeavours. In addition, to hosting a two-day forum for International Men’s day, the well-known fashion designer recently hosted a complimentary mastermind to celebrate the 4th anniversary of her first book “Living With Intention,” a memoir which offers readers a glimpse into her world and shares the story of her journey to being a confident woman.