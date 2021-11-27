Total neglect of cricket pitch in some parts of Berbice

Dear Editor,

If the greats of the past were to return to the pitch that has helped shape their careers, they would be shocked. In fact, they might be furious to see their beloved cricket pitch abandoned for almost three years and long before COVID-19. The Estate Groundsman sleeps in the pavilion for most of the day and is hardly ever monitored; in fact, he leaves two hours early every day. If you were to visit Albion, Rose Hall or Skeldon Community Centres, you will see the vast difference. All their pitches have been maintained during the COVID-19 era. Why must the aspiring young cricketers who want to follow in the footsteps of Kanhai, Butcher, Solomon and Kallicharran must go through such an ordeal. Imagine your child being cursed just for asking about the pitch. I do hope the relevant authorities will treat this issue with the urgency it deserves because of one man, cricket is dying in this area.

N.B. THE PREVIOUS HRM AT ALBION ESTATE, WHO HAPPENS TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF ALBION CRICKET CLUB, HAS A LOT TO ANSWER, IF YOU CAN READ BETWEEN THE LINES.

Regards,

Concerned Parents