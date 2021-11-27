Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ten Upper Corentyne cricketers receives Patron Educational grants as Dennis D’Andrade re-elected unopposed

Nov 27, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Long serving cricket administrator Dennis D’Andrade was on Wednesday re-elected President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association when the association held its biennial elections at the Skeldon Community Center Ground. D’Andrade and his entire slate was re-elected on a vote of 19 to 0 as clubs in the area rewarded for the outstanding work they are doing in the largest sub-association in the county of Berbice.

Newly elected executives of the UCCA pose with delegates attending the AGM at the Skeldon Center.

Others elected were former national player Sydney Jackman as Vice President, Reeaz Hakim as Secretary, Victor Thakurdeen as Treasurer, while Lawrence Mentis would serve as the Asst Secretary/Treasurer.
The newly elected President committed his executives to continuing the outstanding work that they are doing and stated that they would hit the ground running with three new cricket tournaments in the next few weeks and the hosting of several developmental programmes including a social skills seminar and mini academy.
He hailed the outstanding cooperation of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster who has visited the area, a total of one hundred and seven times on cricket related matters since his election to the position almost four years ago. Vice President Jackman had earlier provided a comprehensive report to the clubs on the outstanding work of the association with special emphasis on several tournaments played, assistance received from the BCB, developmental programmes and sponsorships obtained in an aggressive marketing drive.
Like the President, Jackman hailed the hard work of Foster in making sure that cricket in the Upper Corentyne area was always on the move and stated that in his entire involvement in the game for over sixty years, he has never seen a more progressive leader who was passionate about the development of the game and players.
The elections were done in the presence of Cricket Ombudsman Malcolm Peters who verified the clubs present before the AGM and elections.

– The ten cricketers pose with executives of the UCCA after receiving their educational grants.

Meanwhile, ten youth cricketers from the area received educational grants totally one hundred thousand dollars from the BCB under its Patron Trust Fund. Those receiving the grants were Trevon Sukhu, Gibeon Yacoob, Alameen Khan, Keshan Khan, Venus James, Gobin Doodnauth, Charran Singh, Jermiah Joseph, Abbas Khan and Orlando Joseph.
Foster congratulated the youths on been selected to receive the grant and spoke on the importance of education as a key factor in creating a successful cricketing career.
Hundreds of youths over the last four years have benefitted from a massive investment in education by his board. Foster stated and announced that more emphasis would be placed on making sure that all Berbice cricketers complete their educational careers. He praised the cooperation of BCB Patron Vickram Bharrat who is sponsoring the educational grants along with the hosting of social skills seminars across the county for youth cricketers.
UCCA President Dennis D’Andrade expressed thanks to the BCB for investing heavily into the education of players in the area and noted that the association would continue to follow the progress made by the players in their respective schools.

Photos –

