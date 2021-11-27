Standards gone to Cove and John

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Standards falling all around de world. But Guyana tek de prize. People pass yuh pun de road and dem nah get de manners fuh seh good morning. Some people does see a line and decide dem can pope de line.

People don’t say thank you and often dem don’t wait when ole people cross de road. Dem does see dem beggars and pass dem straight.

When yuh go to dem guvament office yuh does wan know whether is you taxes paying de workers or if is dem paying you. Some ah dem hoggish and dem nah understand de meaning of service. Dem muss be think is National Service.

Dem boys seh it look as if Guyanese put standards up fuh adoption. Because dem can’t raise dem anymore.

It remind dem boys bout de lady wah walk into a match-making agency. She tell de director how she is 4 feet 6 inches tall and how she insecure bout she height. Suh she say she looking fuh a partner but de person must be shorta dan she is.

De director reply, “yuh got really low standards.”

One day a man walk into he boss office and ask fuh a raise. De boss say, “Because of the fluctuational predisposition of your position’s productive capacity as juxtaposed to the industry standards, it would be monetarily injudicious to advocate an increment.”

De worker say, “I don’t get it.”

De boss answer, “That’s right!”

Now dat is what yuh call a boss of discrete standards.

Talk half and leff half.