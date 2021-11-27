Ruel Johnson used the S-word to describe the AFC’s dossier

Kaieteur News – I count to date, 91 persons who have requested the AFC’s document in which the AFC has decided to leave the partnership with the PNC. Last week, Ruel Johnson was among the 91. Johnson emailed to inform me that he can be quoted as saying: “This is, pardon my French, the most delusional sk..t I’ve read since Granger declared he was abiding by the Constitution.”

If you think Johnson’s description is harsh, you should see other condemnations I have received. This document is not only delusional. This dossier displays no understanding of Guyanese, how they think, their politics, their cultural conceptualisation, their ethnic loyalties, their sense of right and wrong.

Johnson sent a second email to say that there is a part of that document that is pathetic. Here is that part: “The Coalition lost the Presidential and Parliamentary polls after an almost six-month acrimonious National Recount, which ended with a ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice, who intervened despite jurisdictional questions.”

Here is Johnson’s rebuttal to that, “This is a party headed and supported by lawyers – the CCJ does not represent any jurisdictional conflict with the Guyanese court system being an inalienable component of our courts.” But Johnson left out an important dimension and in highlighting this dimension, it indicates the extent to which leaders in the PNC and AFC are prepared to fool their supporters. And they are too blind to see that as time passes, these supporters are seeing the deception.

Let’s concentrate on the words, “despite jurisdictional questions.” So the CCJ did not have jurisdiction to hear some of the court cases but it did. And in all the cases, it ruled in favour of the opposition PPP. What this means is that the CCJ assumed jurisdiction so the outcome could help the PPP. Why did the CCJ want to help the PPP? To answer that question, we have to look at the stuck record of “installed”.

From the mouths of all PNC leaders, their surrogates and their social media lunatics, “install” means that it was the West that put the PPP in government. A colossal dilemma faces supporters of the PNC (not the AFC that no longer has biology, physiology and anatomy) and it has to negatively impact on their mental health.

If the CCJ didn’t have jurisdiction, but in its rulings the PPP won, and the West installed the PPP, then the obvious question even to a moron, is what about the PNC/AFC that caused them not be favoured by the CCJ and the West? During the heat of the election, attorney Timothy Jonas of ANUG made a statement that has since been lost. But it should be kept alive.

Jonas was reacting to the crescendo of cries from the PNC that the PPP manipulated the entire election process. He said that for an opposition party to have done all these fantastically conspiratorial things and yet succeed means that they deserve to be in power. Jonas was being cynical but he was echoing the cynicism of what countless others who felt ‘well if the PPP was such a fortress of rigging and the PNC was helpless, then the PPP is the better party that deserves to be in power’.

It is this same context we should ask that if the CCJ and the West favoured the PPP, then maybe they found something horribly wrong with both the PNC and AFC. It is clear by now – 20 months after the March rigging – by both the supporters of the PNC and the AFC that the CCJ ruled against the foolishness that was offered as evidence by the PNC and AFC since the no-confidence vote of 2018 to the final verdict of July 2020.

Again I stress on this page that readers should get the AFC dossier and read it. By now you should know I have it and will share it with you. My email is [email protected] It is a shameless document that does not answer anything, offers no explanation to what is left of AFC supporters.

There is absolutely no mention of what were the secret aspects of the renewed Cummingsburg Accord. It does not touch on the failure of the AFC ministers in government, for example, the signing of the Exxon oil deal and AFC ministers receiving gifts of gold with state funds from their junior ministerial employees. The AFC dossier although repugnant and amorphous, is a sad document. You should read it to see what people become who are not in touch with reality. The document is a trip into fantasy where old, abandoned dreams are seen as the fountain of youth.

