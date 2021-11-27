Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Johnson, Nandu shine in Rising Stars U -19 match

Nov 27, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Jamaican Jordan Johnson and Guyanese Matthew Nandu turned in commendable performances with the bat as Team Auguste defeated Team DePeiza by eight wickets in the third West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 warm-up game on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket ground in Antigua.

Matthew Nandu (left) and Jordan Johnson.

Set a target of 240, Team Auguste achieved victory in just 40.3 overs. Johnson and Nandu came together with the score on 56-2 and dominated their opposition as they added an unbeaten 184.
Jordan struck 13 fours and one six in a top score of 111 from 104 balls, while Nandu slammed eight fours in scoring 86 off 98 balls.
Earlier, Team DePeiza managed 239 all out in 49.3 overs. Opener Shaq Parris made 60 off 84 with seven fours while Kevin Wickham scored 55 off 71 including four fours and one six.
Giovonte DePeiza was also among the runs, scoring 49 off 50 balls with one four and four sixes. Bowling for Team Auguste, Nathan Edwards took 3-45, Nandu 2-34 and Vasant Singh 2-47.
Team DePeiza won the first and second games by six and two wickets respectively.
The West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s are preparing for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup which will be hosted by Cricket West Indies in the Caribbean from January 4 to February 3, 2022.

 

