Hussain’s memorial games set for LBI tomorrow

Kaieteur News – All roads will lead to the LBI ground on the East Coast of Demerara tomorrow, Sunday, when the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association honours its former Vice President, the late Reyaz Hussain in what is expected to be two exciting T20 matches.

An anticipated large crowd of fully vaccinated fans in the stands will witness a galaxy of softball cricket stars colliding in the opening battle from 10:30AM, while a T20 Hardball game will also be contested.

While the Christmas season is usually filled with peace, love and joy, last year’s Christmas was far from this for the wife and two children of the late Reyaz Hussain and many in the cricket and entertainment fraternity.

Hussain was just 50 when passed away on Christmas Eve last year at the Blatant Singh Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

Tomorrow at LBI, Ricky Deonarain, Mike’s Singh, Wayne Jones, Dharam Persaud, Ramesh Sunich, Richard Persaud, Kenrick Persaud, Rakesh Arjune. Ramchand Ragbeer, Surendra Nauth, Jailall Deodass, Pethamber Maharaj and Anil Beharry are some of the big names involved on the local front in Softball cricket, while Victor Sunich, Terry Mathura and Marceil Arokium flew in from Canada.

In the first game, Floodlights will face-off with Wellman in what is anticipated to be riveting Softball encounter before Floodlights and Wellman Combined go head to head against and LBI XI in the hardball match.

Both games will be contested for the Reyaz Hussein Memorial Trophy which has is sponsored by the Trophy Stall, Petama Enterprise and Lalta Gainda.

This venue is very appropriate since Reyaz officiated as the moderator at the opening ceremony of the LBI Floodlight facility.

Hussain was a member of Everest and GCC where he captained their second division team in the GCA competitions and hosted as morning TV programme on NTN TV.

Hussein, the ground announcer at International cricket matches, served as vice-president of the GFSCA, and was also a member of the Covid-19 Task Force in Region Three. (Sean Devers)

