GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The current Executive of the Guyana Rugby Football Union, led by President Ryan Dey, is keen on developing the sport and its players. It is against this backdrop that the GRFU has facilitated two of its young promising players, to play over the weekend in the New York Sevens tournament.
The players, Tyrese Prescod and Lionel Holder, are currently in the US preparing to play in the tournament. The team will be played under the name Elysium.
The GRFU sees the need to give the youth players more exposure in the lead up to the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Super Sevens in Mexico this February. And, through some of the foreign players and other rugby enthusiasts, the development travel was made possible.
Meanwhile, the remaining squad is currently training under the watchful eyes of Sevens Head Coach, Theodore Henry, who is working to sharpen the skills of the team to be victorious at the next tournament.
