Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

Nov 27, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The current Executive of the Guyana Rugby Football Union, led by President Ryan Dey, is keen on developing the sport and its players. It is against this backdrop that the GRFU has facilitated two of its young promising players, to play over the weekend in the New York Sevens tournament.

Tyrese Prescod (left) and Lionel Holder

The players, Tyrese Prescod and Lionel Holder, are currently in the US preparing to play in the tournament. The team will be played under the name Elysium.
The GRFU sees the need to give the youth players more exposure in the lead up to the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Super Sevens in Mexico this February. And, through some of the foreign players and other rugby enthusiasts, the development travel was made possible.
Meanwhile, the remaining squad is currently training under the watchful eyes of Sevens Head Coach, Theodore Henry, who is working to sharpen the skills of the team to be victorious at the next tournament.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ten Upper Corentyne cricketers receives Patron Educational grants as Dennis D’Andrade re-elected unopposed

Ten Upper Corentyne cricketers receives Patron Educational grants as...

Nov 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – Long serving cricket administrator Dennis D’Andrade was on Wednesday re-elected President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association when the association held its biennial...
Read More
Johnson, Nandu shine in Rising Stars U -19 match

Johnson, Nandu shine in Rising Stars U -19 match

Nov 27, 2021

Hussain’s memorial games set for LBI tomorrow

Hussain’s memorial games set for LBI tomorrow

Nov 27, 2021

GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

Nov 27, 2021

GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

Nov 27, 2021

Boxers aiming for Podium spots as they go into action today

Boxers aiming for Podium spots as they go into...

Nov 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]