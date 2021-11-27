$200k bail for rape accused

Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old rape accused, Shameer Clenklian, of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Mahaica River, East Coast Demerara, was on Thursday placed on $200,000 bail for the offence.
Clenklian was charged with rape contrary to Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
The defendant made his first court appearance before Magistrate Melissa Mittleholzer, in the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.
Magistrate Mittleholzer granted him bail with the condition attached that he reports in person every Monday to the Mahaica Police Station. The matter was adjourned to December 23, 2021.
