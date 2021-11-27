Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

2 more men succumb to COVID-19

Nov 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that two more men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 985.
According to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of a 55-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and a 99-year-old from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).
Both men, who were unvaccinated, reportedly died on Thursday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 50 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,663.
The dashboard also shows that 15 persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 65 persons in institutional isolation, 1,376 in home isolation, and 6 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,222 persons have recovered from the virus.

