15-year-old Mahaica girl missing

Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The family of 15-year-old Christal Adams of Unity Mahaica, East Coast Demerara is currently asking for the public’s assistance to locate her after she has not been heard from or seen for about a week now.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, one of the teen’s older siblings, Brian Adams, said that Christal was not seen since November 19 last after visiting a family member in Berbice.
Brian said that his sister lives with their mother and other siblings in Mahaica, but last week Friday, she had travelled to Berbice to the relative’s residence.
According to the young man, they were informed about their sister’s disappearance after receiving information that the child had an argument with a relative in Berbice. After that argument, Brian said he learnt that Christal went over by the neighbour and has not been seen or heard from since.
When asked what the argument with the relative was about, he claimed to have no knowledge about that situation.
However, he noted that on Friday last, they filed a missing person’s report with the Fort Wellington and Mahaica Police Stations.
According to him, after his sister’s sudden disappearance, he learnt of two persons who may know about her location, but he noted that when those persons were questioned by the police, they refused to provide any details to investigators.
Yesterday, this publication confirmed with the Mahaica Police Station if a missing person’s report was filed and ranks there confirmed that a report was made, and that the matter is currently being investigated.
Anyone who might have seen Christal Adams or knows her whereabouts is asked to call telephone numbers: 659-1292, 676-8245 or the nearest police station.
