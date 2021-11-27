$119M St. Ignatius road completed before deadline

Kaieteur News – The $119M St. Ignatius Road in Region Nine, which was constructed by Kato Ferreira General Contracting Company, has been completed before the deadline.

The community, which is populated with approximately 1300 persons, will now benefit from the newly constructed road, which will allow them easy access to traveling, easier transport, less damages to their vehicles, access to more lands and multiple economic gains.

The project commenced on July 19 this year and had a 6-month completion time. It is already completed, with only minor works left, such as the painting of lines along the roadways, and this is before its designated 6-month delivery date came due.

The Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, told Kaieteur News that the ministry is happy that the project is completed for the benefit of the people of St. Ignatius.

Earlier in October, the Department of Public Information reported that the project is a partnership between the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development.

The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, noted that for years hinterland communities have been neglected in areas pertaining to health, education and infrastructure, which he stated must be addressed.

While works were being done in that village, there are also ongoing projects in Santa Rosa involving the building of concrete roads, and Aishalton with road upgrades.

Similar works are also being undertaken by the Public Works Ministry from Karasabai to Yarong Paru/Monkey Mountain road at a cost of $110.5 million, and another from Lethem to Annai, North Rupununi, at an approximate cost of $85 million which is expected to be completed by 2022.