1 dead, 3 injured in Soesdyke/Linden Highway car crash

Kaieteur News – Mark Cameron, a taxi-driver, is now dead, while three other persons are left hospitalised after they were involved in a vehicular accident along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway yesterday.

The car crash occurred sometime around 09:10hrs on the Marudi Public Road. The crash claimed the life of the 29-year-old father of one, and left Quakey Stanford, 38, of Lot 133 Guyhoc Park, Calldella Marshal, 25, of Lot 5 Stevedore Housing Scheme, and Shemika Richards, 23, of Lot 83 Laing Avenue East Ruimveldt with injuries about their bodies.According to the information received, Cameron was driving motorcar PVV 8399, and heading to Georgetown at a reportedly fast rate, when he lost control of his motorcar.

As a result of this, the car ended up onto the eastern parapet of the road, where it turned turtle. According to a video viewed by Kaieteur News, Cameron was seen lying face down in a clump of bushes, while public spirited citizens were assisting to get those injured from the wrecked car.

A man was heard in the background saying that he saw when Cameron drove passed him onto the other lane at a fast rate. “This man went behind we good, good and just decide to fly pass everybody,” the man said.

Police reports revealed that the driver was picked up in unconscious state, while the other occupants were picked up in a conscious condition and were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment. The report further stated that Cameron was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Stanford, Marshal and Richards were admitted for treatment.

The man’s body was later removed and taken to the Memorial Gardens mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Cameron, who was attached to a city taxi-service up to the time of his demise, was in 2017 charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, when he was involved in another accident, which claimed the lives of a couple.

Thirty-eight-year-old Malcolm Ross and his 20-year-old girlfriend Jewel Pestano, were killed on the Plaisance ‘line top’, East Coast Demerara after the motorcycle they were traveling on collided with Cameron’s car.

Cameron, according to police reports, was reportedly driving under the influence when that accident occurred.

An investigation into Friday’s incident is in progress.