Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored by Mobile Money Guyana (MMG)Inc. (Mmg is a mobile application that allows you to buy, shop, top up, send money, and pay bills through a mmg+ account or a mmg+ agent near you.)

Action gets underway with the mmg+ Online Rapid Female Tournament at 13:00 hrs, while the mmg+ Online Junior and Senior Rapid tournaments commence on Sunday at 13:00 hrs.

The Junior Tournament will be open to all chess players under the age of 20.Time controls for the Female and Junior tournaments are fifteen minutes with two second increments (15 mins + 2 secs), while the senior tournament is ten minutes with two second increments (10 mins + 2 secs).

Each tournament will be 7 rounds with prizes awarded for the top three finishers.

The prizes up for grabs are:

1st Prize: $10,000 GYD

2nd Prize: $8,000 GYD

3rd Prize: $7,000 GYD

The cash will be delivered to the winner’s mmg+ wallet.

The tournaments will be hosted on the Tornelo.com platform with National FIDE arbiters John Lee and Irshad Mohamad managing board pairings and supervising games.

Players interested in competing are invited to register on guyanachess.org.

The federation has been working with mmg+ for some years and is pleased to have them come on board as a sponsor for this weekend’s events.