Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Nov 26, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored by Mobile Money Guyana (MMG)Inc. (Mmg is a mobile application that allows you to buy, shop, top up, send money, and pay bills through a mmg+ account or a mmg+ agent near you.)
Action gets underway with the mmg+ Online Rapid Female Tournament at 13:00 hrs, while the mmg+ Online Junior and Senior Rapid tournaments commence on Sunday at 13:00 hrs.

Youngsters in deep concentration during a chess event.

The Junior Tournament will be open to all chess players under the age of 20.Time controls for the Female and Junior tournaments are fifteen minutes with two second increments (15 mins + 2 secs), while the senior tournament is ten minutes with two second increments (10 mins + 2 secs).
Each tournament will be 7 rounds with prizes awarded for the top three finishers.
The prizes up for grabs are:
1st Prize: $10,000 GYD
2nd Prize: $8,000 GYD
3rd Prize: $7,000 GYD
The cash will be delivered to the winner’s mmg+ wallet.
The tournaments will be hosted on the Tornelo.com platform with National FIDE arbiters John Lee and Irshad Mohamad managing board pairings and supervising games.
Players interested in competing are invited to register on guyanachess.org.
The federation has been working with mmg+ for some years and is pleased to have them come on board as a sponsor for this weekend’s events.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Nov 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored...
Read More
Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed 3×3 in the region

Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed...

Nov 26, 2021

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th S.A. 10k

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th...

Nov 26, 2021

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf experience

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf...

Nov 26, 2021

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

Nov 26, 2021

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from...

Nov 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C is shameless

    Kaieteur News – The government is back to its old ways. Nothing has changed from the discredited actions which caused... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]