Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed 3×3 in the region

Nov 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – Following the announcement of the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic basketball tournament that is scheduled to return with season two next year February 19-20, the organiser, Rawle Toney, has indicated that many teams are already showing interest in participating, not only locally but from the region.

Inaugural Champions Pitbull 3.0 players L-R Ryan Stephney, Jermaine Slater, Ryan Gullen and Travis Belgrave pose with organiser Rawle Toney after winning the title in 2019. (Calvin Chapman photo)

The broadcaster mentioned that the reason why the tournament is getting so much traction early on is because it is a FIBA-endorsed 3X3 event which will aid Caribbean players to get much-needed rating points, especially since the covid-19 pandemic had put the brakes on sport. More developed countries/regions have been able to bounce back and return to sport but most of the Caribbean and South America have not been so lucky.
For Guyana, like other nations, to boost its chances of contesting more flagship FIBA 3×3 tournaments, and most importantly entering the main draw stage, they need to participate in as much FIBA endorsed events as possible.
Speaking to the media, Toney mentioned that it is more important for basketball players to participate at a FIBA endorsed tournament because if Guyana wants to qualify to compete at a qualification tournament for the 3X3 World Cup next year, they have to play at least three endorsed tournaments locally.
More importantly, the Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic is the only event that has been approved by FIBA in the region, so the demand by foreign players to compete will be high, with Aruba, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago, all showing strong interest thus far.
The initial tournament was held at the Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets in 2019 but after the two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19 the tournament will now head to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) which is no stranger to International basketball events.
A total of sixteen teams will play from a grand total of $600,000 in cash prizes and all matches will be live streamed.

 

