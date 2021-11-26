Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM

Man perishes in Enterprise house fire

Nov 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man was burnt to death early Thursday morning in a fire at his Lot 156 Market Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (EBD) residence.
In a press release issued by the Guyana Fire Service, it states that the 54-year-old man, Shwavash Goolchand resided in the flat wooden building with his brother Suresh Goolchand.

Shwavash Goolchand died in a fire that destroyed his house on Thursday

The Fire Department was made aware of the blaze at 03:40 hrs and Water Tender 103 from the Melanie Fire Station was immediately dispatched to the area. An ambulance and crew as well as members of the Guyana Police Force also responded to the scene. As a result of the fire Goolchand tragically lost his life and the entire building and its contents were destroyed. Due to radiated heat, two vehicles located on the western side of the building were severely damaged.
The Guyana Fire Service urges citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances, the release added.

