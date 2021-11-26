Man in handcuffs chokes lover in court

Kaieteur News – Chaos broke out on Thursday at the Wales Magistrate’s Court when a Colombian man chocked his reputed wife while being arraigned on a charge of assault.The Colombian national, Alberto Jose was actually in handcuffs when he jumped out of the prisoner’s dock and choked the woman, Yurlerdy Caromota, a Venezuelan woman in front of the magistrate.

Kaieteur News understands that prior to assaulting the woman Jose was taken to the court by police ranks. Caromota was also present at the time and as the Magistrate was in the process of reading the charge, Jose jumped over the dock in his attempt to assault the woman. The woman was reportedly rescued by a police constable, on sentry duties, who also managed to restrain Jose. As a result, Jose will remain behind bars until March 30, 2022.