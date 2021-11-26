Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th S.A. 10k

Kaieteur News – The president of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson has declared that for the 2022 South America 10k Road Race, he is aiming to have all the 13 countries of South America compete.

This grand gesture is being planned in observance of the 20th edition of the South America 10k race and if it is a success (which is expected), Athletics Guyana may look to have each nation compete at every subsequent edition.

In recent years, the South America 10k that has been a three-leg race beginning in Suriname, then French Guiana with the final in Guyana, and it has seen participants from all over the Caribbean, South America and as far as Africa competing but never has all the members of South America Athletics (Consudalte) participated.

As is the case with the South American Championships, both Junior and Senior, all of the nations compete with participants from other Caribbean countries being given the option to partake as well.

The budget for the event that is set for November 22 will be in excess of $30 million with Athletics Guyana covering accommodation and airfare.

Huston noted that last Sunday’s successful hosting of the 19th South America 10k road race was testament to the logistical prowess of his administration, and as they look ahead to the 20th edition, they want to ensure that surprise champion Marlon Nicholson is given every opportunity to excel with an early encampment being touted.