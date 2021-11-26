Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th S.A. 10k

Nov 26, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The president of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson has declared that for the 2022 South America 10k Road Race, he is aiming to have all the 13 countries of South America compete.

President of Athletics Guyana, Aubrey Hutson. (Calvin Chapman photo)

This grand gesture is being planned in observance of the 20th edition of the South America 10k race and if it is a success (which is expected), Athletics Guyana may look to have each nation compete at every subsequent edition.
In recent years, the South America 10k that has been a three-leg race beginning in Suriname, then French Guiana with the final in Guyana, and it has seen participants from all over the Caribbean, South America and as far as Africa competing but never has all the members of South America Athletics (Consudalte) participated.
As is the case with the South American Championships, both Junior and Senior, all of the nations compete with participants from other Caribbean countries being given the option to partake as well.

Marlon Nicholson won last Sunday’s 19th South America 10k race. He will see stiffer competition in 2022. (Calvin Chapman photo)

The budget for the event that is set for November 22 will be in excess of $30 million with Athletics Guyana covering accommodation and airfare.
Huston noted that last Sunday’s successful hosting of the 19th South America 10k road race was testament to the logistical prowess of his administration, and as they look ahead to the 20th edition, they want to ensure that surprise champion Marlon Nicholson is given every opportunity to excel with an early encampment being touted.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Nov 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored...
Read More
Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed 3×3 in the region

Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed...

Nov 26, 2021

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th S.A. 10k

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th...

Nov 26, 2021

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf experience

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf...

Nov 26, 2021

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

Nov 26, 2021

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from...

Nov 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C is shameless

    Kaieteur News – The government is back to its old ways. Nothing has changed from the discredited actions which caused... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]