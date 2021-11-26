Health Ministry now reports Covid-19 death from April

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported three more deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease- one of which was since April this year.

The ministry reported that the fatalities are that of two unvaccinated women and a fully vaccinated man. Those who died are: a 77-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 76-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) who died on November 24, and a 63-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died on April 22, last.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 983. Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 89 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,613.

The dashboard also shows that there are 14 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 72 persons admitted into institutional isolation, 1,525 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,019 persons have recovered from the virus.