GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf experience

Kaieteur News – GuySuCo plans to join with the Nexgen Golf Academy to ensure that youths from the Enmore Orphanage and surrounding area are given the opportunity to experience a grand holiday celebration in a safe manner.

CEO Sasenarine Singh said, “This is an important part of commitment to the corporate social responsibility of GuySuCo that ensures all persons within our communities benefit from our presence.”

Mr. Singh plans to provide the youths with a covid-19 compliant day of activity at the Nexgen Golf Academy and will provide transportation to the ground, refreshments, photos with Santa/Christmas background and a chance to play golf and win prizes.

This is a continuing event that the Nexgen Group has been involved with since 2018 and GuySuCo plans partner with them to brighten Christmas for children in the years to come.

Alicia Rahim-Fernandes, Special Projects Officer explained that, “Every child deserves an opportunity to enjoy the festive season and our organization is extremely involved in providing homes and families with the reasons to celebrate.”

“GuySuCo is especially intertwined with Enmore area since the launch of Enmore Crystals brand of sugar that is specially formulated for better cakes and drinks, making holiday ginger beer and black cake taste so much better.”

The CEO also emphasized that this commitment to Enmore is only the beginning and there are many great plans to increase GuySuCo’s involvement in all areas in which they operate and he sees the sport as an integral way of making this reality. “We have produced many athletes from our estates and believe that there is tremendous talent just waiting to be discovered, both in terms of work and sport from our workers. We will do our best to open doors for everyone in the years to come.”

“The Enmore Orphanage is grateful for the support that we have received over the years from Mr. Hussain and appreciate the involvement by GuySuCo that will mean a lot for our youths,” said Mr. Kenneth Finlayson, Director of the Orphanage.

Mr. Hussain stated that the approach by GuySuCo was welcomed and would make a tremendous impact on the lives of these and other kids who will be given the opportunity to enjoy a sport that they would normally be excluded from due to cost and accessibility.

“We wish to thank Mr. Singh and the management team of GuySuCo for this fantastic initiative and look forward to working with them to promote golf to all estates around the country.”

Golf has risen to national prominence in the past few years as evidenced by the Minister of Sports Honorable Charles Ramson’s recent remarks that government is planning to invest in several courses in the coming years.

Hussain feels that with over 8,000 school children having access to the sport through the efforts of the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit, and it being on the PE syllabus, it is only a matter of