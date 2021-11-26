Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM

Gold miner pleads guilty to killing neighbour at Essequibo

Nov 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ryan Alberts, a gold miner who is originally from Yarakita Village, in the North West District on Thursday, at the Georgetown High Court, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the killing of his neighbour back in March 2016 at Essequibo.

Ryan Alberts.

Alberts called ‘Maurie’ appeared before Justice Joann Barlow during a virtual hearing of his case. He accepted that he had fatally stabbed his neighbour Dalton Emanuel. The incident occurred on March 29, 2016 in Essequibo. He accepted that on the same day he assaulted Mark Edwards with the intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. The indictments were presented by State Counsel Latifah Elliot. Alberts was represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir. Given the early guilty plea, Alberts will be sentenced for the crime. Justice Barlow set December 9, 2021 as the date on which the sentence will be handed down.
According to reports, on the day in question at 22:00 hours, the now dead Emanuel was involved in a dispute with the accused. The argument seemed to have been resolved that evening but it surfaced the following day. The suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, ran into Emanuel and confronted him again. A fight ensued and the accused pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Emanuel in his abdomen. It is said that during the same fight Mark Edwards was assaulted.
Back then, the Divisional Commander, Ravindradat Budhram, said that he had instructed the dispatch of ranks from Mabaruma early the next morning in order to prevent the suspect from fleeing to neighbouring Venezuela. He said that when captured, the accused cooperated with the ranks and gave a statement in which he admitted killing Emanuel.

