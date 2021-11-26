GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM
Nov 26, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will honour its former Vice President, the late Reyaz Hussain by way of two T20 matches, a softball and a traditional hardball game at the LBI facility.
The softball game will be an Over 50 contest between Mike’s Wellman and Floodlights. Several guest players who rubbed shoulders with Hussain during his playing days, will also be involved. That game starts at 10.30am and to be followed by the hardball game. Most of the same players will be involved.
Reyaz, as he was popularly called, was a long serving player and executive of GFSCA. As a matter of fact, he was there from the inception, sixteen years ago until his demise after just passing the age of 50. He served in many positions and did so with distinction.
He was the captain of the team on its first overseas tour to Florida. He played a major role in all the tournaments, The Guyana Softball Cup, hosted by GFSCA over the years. He also was a player and then executive of the famous Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and mounded super stars such as Ramnaresh Sarwan, Reon King, Leon Johnson just to name a few.
He was a popular TV personality hosting a daily morning programme with NTN and Cricket Announcer whenever there is Regional and International Cricket in Guyana. (Sean Devers)
Nov 26, 2021Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored...
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – What has happened in Guyana is adequately described by Mr. Dominic Gaskin during the election rigging.... more
Kaieteur News – The government is back to its old ways. Nothing has changed from the discredited actions which caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]