GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will honour its former Vice President, the late Reyaz Hussain by way of two T20 matches, a softball and a traditional hardball game at the LBI facility.

The softball game will be an Over 50 contest between Mike’s Wellman and Floodlights. Several guest players who rubbed shoulders with Hussain during his playing days, will also be involved. That game starts at 10.30am and to be followed by the hardball game. Most of the same players will be involved.

Reyaz, as he was popularly called, was a long serving player and executive of GFSCA. As a matter of fact, he was there from the inception, sixteen years ago until his demise after just passing the age of 50. He served in many positions and did so with distinction.

He was the captain of the team on its first overseas tour to Florida. He played a major role in all the tournaments, The Guyana Softball Cup, hosted by GFSCA over the years. He also was a player and then executive of the famous Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and mounded super stars such as Ramnaresh Sarwan, Reon King, Leon Johnson just to name a few.

He was a popular TV personality hosting a daily morning programme with NTN and Cricket Announcer whenever there is Regional and International Cricket in Guyana. (Sean Devers)