Cumberland woman hurt after being hit off electric bike

Kaieteur News – A woman from Cumberland, Canje is recovering from a fractured right foot and wrist after she was knocked off her electric scooter by a car on Wednesday.

Police have identified her as Bibi Razac, 57, of 104 Main Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six. Razac met with the accident around 15:45Hrs at Sheet Anchor Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.

Traffic investigators have learnt that the driver of the car was reportedly traveling west along the public road at a normal rate. The driver alleged that as he was approaching Burn Bush Dam he put on his trafficator to indicate that he was turning off the Public Road and into the village.

However, as he made the turn, Razac allegedly rode into his path with her electric bike and he could not avoid a collision. According to police, he picked up the injured woman and took her in his car to the closest hospital where she was admitted for treatment. He has since been detained by Berbice Police to assist with the investigation.