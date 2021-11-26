Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. moves to tackle road accidents

Nov 26, 2021 News

—spending US$150,000 on consultancy to design road safety action plan

Kaieteur News – Amid a spike in road accidents, government through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is seeking help to address the situation.
Manager of Traffic/Safety and Maintenance, Kester Hinds in an interview with this publication recently explained that the ministry has recognised the urgent need for an intervention into the road safety situation. “It is imperative for us to understand the situation, so we can act accordingly,” he said.

Over 300 fatal accidents have been recorded this year thus far

As such, the Ministry is seeking Consultancy Services for the design of a Road Safety Action Plan, geared at analysing the situation and suggesting methods to address same.
In an advertisement published in the Sunday Kaieteur News, the ministry said, “The Consultancy Services will be used for the design of a Road Safety Action Plan (RSAP) including the studies needed to be developed and the activities required in implementing the programme. More specifically, this plan will diagnose and analyse the overall situation, identify key risks, opportunities and entry points for improvements and prepare an action plan of activities to be financed and implemented in order to reduce the number of road casualties and fatalities over time”.
According to Hinds, the Consultancy Services are estimated to cost about US$150,000. The estimated implementation period for the Consultancy is six months. He explained that the selected firm will be required to, not only analyse all categories of road accidents, but also the contributing factors, which will pave the way for measures to be adopted to address the risk factors.
Financing has been made available by the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB). Firms must be experienced in conducting road/traffic safety analysis, particularly relating to engineering, enforcement and investigation, Hinds pointed out.
Statistics reveal that there has been an increase in serious accidents, minor accidents and damage accidents. In fact, there was a 25 percent increase in serious accidents, with 248 recorded cases for 2020 in contrast to 309 cases for the year 2021 (corresponding period – end of October). Minor accidents increased by 53%, with a total of 444, compared to last year’s recorded cases of 291. Damage accidents saw an increase of 30%, while deaths decreased by 31%. Meanwhile, 106 cases of fatal accidents were recorded for the year 2020 in comparison to seventy-four (74) for the corresponding period in 2021. That is a 30% decrease.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Three tournaments in packed chess weekend

Nov 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored...
Read More
Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed 3×3 in the region

Rawle Toney Classic is the only FIBA endorsed...

Nov 26, 2021

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th S.A. 10k

Hutson wants all 13 Nations in 2022’s 20th...

Nov 26, 2021

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf experience

GuySuCo to give Enmore youths Christmas golf...

Nov 26, 2021

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

GFSCA to honour the late Reyaz Hussain

Nov 26, 2021

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from...

Nov 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C is shameless

    Kaieteur News – The government is back to its old ways. Nothing has changed from the discredited actions which caused... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]