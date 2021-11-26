‘Blow the whistle on corrupt cops’

—Region 2 Police commander urges public

Kaieteur News – Region Two Commander, Denise Griffith, has urged the public to report all cases of police ranks engaging in corruption acts.

Commander Griffith made the plea when she appeared on the Guyana Police Force radio programme “Police and You” with the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Public Relations Officer, Stan Gouveia.

She said that the relations between the police and the public in Region Two have proven to be a major challenge. However, she pointed out that the distrust possibly persists from alleged acts of dishonesty on the part of ranks who operate in the Region. “From my observation, the relationship between the police and I’m going to be very frank – is not 90% with the public. There is a lot of distrust, because maybe of different reasons – some acts of dishonesty on the part of some of the police [officers], alleged corrupt involvement,” the Commander explained. She further pointed out that since her deployment to the division she has been reaching out to the public for help to improve the relationship between her ranks and the residents.

Meanwhile, on allegations of bribery, Commander Griffith posited that this illicit act involves a giver and a taker, and if a rank demands money, a resident has the right to make a report and to refrain from engaging in the act. She said the same goes for ranks who are offered money to turn a blind eye. “If you’re offering the policeman not to be prosecuted then it is an offer and an acceptance…So if you want us to work together, then members of the public have to cease getting the police involved in acts of corruption. That is one of the challenges, but I can tell you that it has been minimised a lot,” she added.