‘Blow the whistle on corrupt cops’

Latest update November 26th, 2021 12:58 AM
Nov 26, 2021 News
—Region 2 Police commander urges public
Kaieteur News – Region Two Commander, Denise Griffith, has urged the public to report all cases of police ranks engaging in corruption acts.
Commander Griffith made the plea when she appeared on the Guyana Police Force radio programme “Police and You” with the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Public Relations Officer, Stan Gouveia.
She said that the relations between the police and the public in Region Two have proven to be a major challenge. However, she pointed out that the distrust possibly persists from alleged acts of dishonesty on the part of ranks who operate in the Region. “From my observation, the relationship between the police and I’m going to be very frank – is not 90% with the public. There is a lot of distrust, because maybe of different reasons – some acts of dishonesty on the part of some of the police [officers], alleged corrupt involvement,” the Commander explained. She further pointed out that since her deployment to the division she has been reaching out to the public for help to improve the relationship between her ranks and the residents.
Meanwhile, on allegations of bribery, Commander Griffith posited that this illicit act involves a giver and a taker, and if a rank demands money, a resident has the right to make a report and to refrain from engaging in the act. She said the same goes for ranks who are offered money to turn a blind eye. “If you’re offering the policeman not to be prosecuted then it is an offer and an acceptance…So if you want us to work together, then members of the public have to cease getting the police involved in acts of corruption. That is one of the challenges, but I can tell you that it has been minimised a lot,” she added.
Nov 26, 2021Kaieteur News – In a release to the media, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that they will hosting three online chess tournaments beginning tomorrow which are all being sponsored...
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 26, 2021
Nov 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – What has happened in Guyana is adequately described by Mr. Dominic Gaskin during the election rigging.... more
Kaieteur News – The government is back to its old ways. Nothing has changed from the discredited actions which caused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]