Yellowtail could be a scorpion’s tail

Kaieteur News – The public consultation circus orchestrated by PPP leaders under the cover of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with skillful assistance from ringmasters at Exxon, turned out to be a mauling in the instance of the well-named Yellowtail Project. In the case of the President, Vice President, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment (believe it or not), the EPA, without a doubt, all Guyanese of impeccable honour and integrity, some little lions escaped from their cages; they were not Guyanese, but outsiders, as in other minority neighbours, which is how they (we) are made to feel in our own motherlands.

The careful controls put in place by the wise men of Exxon, not as ethical and immaculate as their Guyanese partners, collapsed in a heap. Both local and foreign official contingents came with their slides and charts and soothing speeches, intending to give reassurances that theirs are little to no risks, that they have matters under control, and that the likelihood of a dangerous and tragic oil spill was remote to nonexistent. They were all prepared for the hum and run of the mill, Guyanese, not as wired and wound up, as they ought to be. In other words, the suckers that they have assessed Guyanese to be. They were put in their places in short order, with the wrongness of their positions spelled out for them.

They got more than the usual: they got Guyanese by the handful, and regionals by the mouthful and fistful and in the full bore of heavy double barrels. PPP Government puppets and Exxon’s muppets were forced to take evasive action, were left running for cover, any scanty cover to hide their nakedness, the pretenses perfected by our own local EPA, functioning under the guidance of Exxon’s shepherding hands. Exxon failed and the EPA failed; in fact, Guyana’s EPA appeared even stupider than normal, so much so that it was trying to run interference for Exxon. They all looked sick and pathetic in the process. This much we will say this from this early stage: Yellowtail is already turning out to be one hell of a scorpion’s tail.

A Trinidadian representing a fishing group let the pretenders have it, notwithstanding their fancy accents and fancy suits and all. Don’t talk nonsense, buddy. The alarmed and enraged have progressed beyond the niceties of ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ and ‘sir.’ Stop deceiving in concerted attempts aimed at misleading. Then, there was an environmentalist from Jamaica who lit a fire under their sorry derrieres. Don’t talk crap. Get to the point, mister: is it radioactive or not? Mouth open and story jump out, and it took concerned regionals to come and carry the baton for us, to do our heavy lifting for us Guyanese.

We, who are all about and only about PPP/C and PNC (and not a damn thing else), or its Siamese twin, which is Indian and African. We could only imagine if these regional people come here in person; they would run amok all over this town and paint it red. Though it is their cherished colour, we don’t think that PPP leaders and friends would like that too much.

Brethren from the region think of their history, present, and future. In a word, their coastline; in another, their lifeline of tourism. And here it is, the beneficiaries from Bee Gee couldn’t even care to stand up for their rights, for themselves, not even their children. Regionals are neither sheep-like nor clueless nor breathless. What is prosperous for us could be disastrous for them. Shoreline, wider environment, national way of life. Think tourism. What regionals are asking for themselves (for Guyanese, really) are protections, comprehensive insurance, reasonable safety contingencies. They will not have any of this EPA impotency, gutlessness, failures that endanger.

Guyanese may make mental accommodation (“money gon come”) and emotional exception (is our people, the PPP), and spiritual resignation (we can’t do anything). Regionals have absolutely no patience with Presidential and Vice-Presidential doubletalk, double dealing, and doubling down, possibly at their expense. Guyanese can have that not them. EPA and Exxon (and PPP leaders) better beware. Yellowtail looks like a scorpion tail. The toxic sting can reach far and high.