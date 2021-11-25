Time to re-engineer totally West Indies Cricket

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – West Indies Cricket Board of Control (now Cricket West Indies -CWI) in the interest of all must re-evaluate the way in which the game has been managed over the past few years. CWI should put all International test, One Day and T20 matches on hold and focus on the regional environment before executing anything else.

What that means is going back to basics. Prime focus should be on all the Islands that will eventually produce great batters by doing the right thing. It has become a waste of money or a financial nightmare to fund the overseas games. More to say, a degrading and depressing moment for our youth and diehard lovers of the game.

What are the selectors thinking? A vacuum or a make belief cricket guru? Long gone are the days when all the cricketers came from the greater Caribbean islands. Let us remember the advent of the great Leeward Island players, as an example Sir Vivian Richards who revolutionised the game totally. The decline is real and will one day there will be no more West Indies cricket.

This is an attestation to the trend, which we all see with our very eyes. It is high time for the shameless coaches and selectors to wake up and smell the coffee. Stop all the politicking, the negative commentary but focus on those who deserved to be selected for the West Indies squad. Moving from captain to captain is a sign of failure, segregating players for the different format of the game is another failure. The selected team should be able to play all formats of the game. Really and truly, a revival is the way to go and bring back West Indies cricket to where it was before.

Glenville Remy

Toronto, Canada