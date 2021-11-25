‘Spooney’ gets 18 years for killing man on Christmas Day

Kaieteur News – Bevon Griffith called ‘Spooney’, who pleaded guilty to the 2017 Christmas Day killing of Sophia resident, Celwyn Allen was sentenced to 18 years in prison when his trial concluded at the Georgetown Supreme Court.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow who took a number of things into consideration in calculating the judgment. Among other things, Justice Barlow took into consideration that a weapon was used in committing the crime on an unarmed victim. She also considered the serious negative impact Griffith’s actions had on the victim’s family.

Though the sentence was originally 18 years, the judge deducted one third from the sentence for his plea and three years, one month for the time spent on remand. Griffith formerly of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown expressed remorse for his actions. He apologised to the family of the deceased, telling the court that he was under the influence of alcohol. Griffith appeared virtually before Justice Barlow at the Georgetown High Court.

The charge had been read by State Prosecutor, Sarah Martin, who stated that on December 25, 2017 at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Allen. Griffith was represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir.

According to the facts of the case, Griffith, a drug addict from Kitty attacked and stabbed Allen after he mistook him for someone, whom he claimed had attacked him some time before. Previous reports had indicated that Allen, a labourer of Lot 1342 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field Sophia, was walking with his fiancée, Nalydiah Henry, on Christmas Day when Griffith attacked him from behind and stabbed him to the neck, chest and back. Allen fell to the ground and was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Griffith was arrested hours later. He reportedly told the police that he was “high” and mistook Allen for someone who had attacked him earlier in the day. Griffith also claimed that he was the ‘boss’ for the area and he felt disrespected when he was attacked.