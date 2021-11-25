Man gets life sentence for killing WCB couble

Latest update November 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Nazamudin Rafeek called ‘Shazam’ was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Sandhil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court.
He had initially pleaded not guilty to the murder of businessman Arthur Rajkumar, 81 and his reputed wife Diane Chamanlall, 44, of Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice which occurred sometime between January 8th and 9th 2016. He however later opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter during trial. ‘Shazam’ was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after serving 35 years.
State Prosecutor, Abigail Gibbs, had detailed previously that the accused and others were smoking ‘Ganja’ and concocted the plan to rob the couple of their valuables and cash. They invaded the premises by wrenching out a grilled door while demanding ‘gold and money’ but the couple told them that they did not have any.
The couple was then chopped about their bodies with a cutlass and knife, before the accused and his accomplices proceeded to ransack the home and shop. Gibbs said the men had the time to pack groceries and drank Stag Beer while searching for gold and money.
After spending several hours and realising that the police were outside, they fled and during the attempt to escape Rafeek dropped his cap at the crime scene. The cap was later identified by him while in custody. Rafeek was also covered in blood when he escaped from the crime scene and spots of it were found in his yard and bathroom. Police also found Rafeek’s bloodied clothes soaked in a bucket of water in his house. The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Mursaline Bacchus.
