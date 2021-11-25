I want David Hinds to know my sister made/sold black pudding

Kaieteur News – There is a Meta video of David Hinds circulating in Guyana that is obnoxious, racially inciting and straight out of the playbook of Ronald Waddell. A note on Waddell will help contextualise the deportment of Hinds. Waddell had gone on Channel 9 in the aftermath of the election violence in 1997 and urged all those Indians who voted for the PNC to seek security shelter from the PNC. He was openly advocating violence against Indians who voted for the PPP.

Up to this day, I still find it incomprehensible that one of the former WPA leaders, Bonita Bone-Harris (BBH), Waddell’s partner, could reply to me in a letter of April 24, 2017 in this newspaper and assert that Waddell was a peaceful man. Waddell’s politics was racially driven and he didn’t hide it. Surely BBH must have seen on television the violent, anti-Indian vocabulary of her partner.

In a letter in the Stabroek News of January 30, 2007 BBH waxed lyrical about Waddell’s qualities whom she referred to as her beloved partner (Adam Harris in an editorial note in this newspaper of April 25, 2017 referred to BBH as Waddell’s wife). BBH wrote the following about the murder of her beloved partner: “It is no mystery to most that neither shooters, paymasters, political and criminal facilitators have had to face what passes for justice in Guyana.”

What BBH need to know is that Waddell lived by the sword and died by the sword. Waddell nurtured gunmen in Buxton who went out into the night and killed innocent humans simply because they were Indian Guyanese. Channel 65 has video clips of Waddell being confronted by policemen. He had a container of gasoline and was in the process of committing arson at the GuyOil gas station on Regent Street in 1997. Had he succeeded, it would have been the second largest fire in Georgetown after the great Booker fire of 1945. He should have been arrested.

Life is inexplicable. BBH was in the WPA leadership. Waddell was active with the WPA. David Hinds was in the WPA leadership. What is it about the WPA that it produced such ethnic transformation in its former activists?

So what is the connection between Hinds and Waddell? Well it seems that Hinds has become Waddell number 2. In a video he sent out last week, Hinds appears as Waddell in disguise. He advocated the undermining of the government and extended his undermining advocacy to Indian business people. He said they come from Black Bush and sell their stuff at Plaisance Market.

Then Hinds descended to the lowest depth. Here are his own words: “Well I almost fall down dead.” What happened to cause Hinds to almost die? He saw people flocking to a stand in Mon Repos to buy black pudding and when he went there, he saw it was an Indian woman who was the vendor. He then chastised Black people for leaving the villages of Plaisance, Beterverwagting and Buxton to go up to Mon Repos to buy Black pudding from an Indian woman.

What is wrong with an Indian woman selling Black pudding? When my mother was pregnant with me she sold wood for the coal pot for a living and my sister, Gwendolyn would cook and sell black pudding next to her on Bent Street, Wortmanville, a south Georgetown ward that was 99 percent populated by African Guyanese.

What is wrong with Black Bush farmers sending their stuff to Plaisance so that Plaisance vendors could sell East Coast residents vegetables, greens and fruits at a cheap price? I live at Turkeyen and I buy my fruits at Plaisance from a Black vendor. Plaisance has one of the largest road markets in Guyana every Sunday morning and all types of ethnic folks buy there.

Hinds composed his video from his home in Arizona where he owns his own house. He stays in Arizona and urges Black Guyanese to undermine the government and Indian business people. But Hinds buys all his stuff from White-owned business places in the US. This is the type of politicians that African Guyanese have to put up with.

Will the Ethnic Relations Commission indict Hinds? The tape is there to be viewed. It was pure racial incitement. Hinds live in the US but he could still be indicted and when he comes to Guyana he could be arrested. More importantly, Indians from Guyana who are American citizens need to show the university’s management where Hinds teaches in Arizona the kind of racially driven drivel that comes from the mouth and mind of Hinds. What is Walter Rodney saying in his grave?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)