GECOM‘s search for new CEO winds down to six names

Nov 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The search by the Guyana Elections Commission GECOM to find a new Chief Elections Officer (CEO) has come down to six names.
During a meeting of the Commission on Tuesday the list which started off with 20 names has been brought down to six applicants whom the commission has started to consider to interview for the post. Those names include three local applicants; Vishnu Persaud a former acting Deputy CEO of GECOM , Aneal Giddings and Deodat Persaud; the three foreign applicants include Eugene Petty, Kurt Clarke and Leslie Harrow.

Chairperson (rt’d) Justice Claudette Singh.

Kaieteur News understands that the foreigners have found favour with the three Opposition-nominated commissioners while the locals were selected by the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) members of the commission.
Meanwhile, four persons have been shortlisted to be interviewed for the Deputy CEO post. They are: Melanie Marshall, Neil Bacchus, Mohamed Arjoon and Deodat Persaud. The selection of the names was also made this week as the six commissioners met with the Chairperson (rt’d) Justice Claudette Singh to discuss several issues including filling the vacancy that exist within the election machinery. This newspaper was told that the interview is expected to be conducted shortly.
Among the other issues that were discussed is that the commission was facing setbacks due largely because of the existing vacancies. The staff deficiency at GECOM had essentially brought the work at the Commission to a standstill. In addition to its search for a new CEO and DCEO, GECOM is also on the lookout for a Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Research Officer and Logistics Manager. PPP/C appointed GECOM Commissioner, Bibi Shadick said that the lack of key managerial staff such as the Chief Accountant can put GECOM in an embarrassing position.
“We have rent payments for buildings that GECOM occupies around the country, outstanding since January. We don’t know when the landlord will say time’s up for GECOM; they want their building. So filling of those posts has now become a priority. We have cheques that cannot be signed and the Ministry of Finance holding off on accounts because there is no accountant to do the transaction and pay GECOMS bills,” she added.
Shadick had predicted too that the Commission’s plans to host Local Government Elections (LGE) later this year may not materialise.
She said: “Personally, I don’t see that happening. Local Government Elections cannot be held if we don’t have any of the necessary personnel. We have no registration commissioner; no one to sign off on ID cards, there is no Chief Elections Officer do to the necessary preparations in time for an elections, at year end.”

