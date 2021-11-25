Fully vaccinated man died of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the 55-year-old man died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 980.

The ministry in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard recorded 79 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,524. Out of that number, 19,844 persons are women and 17,680 are men.

A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Six leads with 37 new cases, Region Four with 24, Region Three with seven, Region Two with five, Region One with three, Region Five with two and Region Seven with one.

The dashboard also shows that there are 12 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 persons in institutional isolation, 1,722 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,822 persons have recovered from the virus.