Fully vaccinated man died of COVID-19

Latest update November 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the 55-year-old man died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 980.
The ministry in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard recorded 79 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,524. Out of that number, 19,844 persons are women and 17,680 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Six leads with 37 new cases, Region Four with 24, Region Three with seven, Region Two with five, Region One with three, Region Five with two and Region Seven with one.
The dashboard also shows that there are 12 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 persons in institutional isolation, 1,722 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,822 persons have recovered from the virus.
Nov 25, 2021Kaieteur News – (Reuters) – Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC’s coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy...
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a Meta video of David Hinds circulating in Guyana that is obnoxious, racially inciting and... more
Kaieteur News – I have stopped commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic because I am convinced that only a tiny number of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]