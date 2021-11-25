Fish vendor robbed close to $1M moments after being warned

Kaieteur News – A fish vendor, Gildat Ramoutar was last Saturday robbed of $900,000 moments after being warned that persons were plotting to attack him.

Charged for the offence is Tito Prescott, 25, a father of two, of Meadow Bank, Georgetown. The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the company of his lawyer, Ronald Daniels.

Prescott denied the charge which states that on November 20, 2021, at the Meadow Bank Wharf, while being armed with a gun and in the company of another robbed Ramoutar of $900,000.

In his address to the court, Prescott’s lawyer stated that his client is innocent and has an alibi for the day of the alleged robbery. The lawyer also made a bail application, which was denied.

The police prosecutor told the court that around 06:00hrs, Ramoutar was at the wharf with his truck GYY 7008 selling fish when his friend approached him and informed him that he overheard Prescott and another plotting to rob him.

Shortly after, the defendant in the company of another, armed with a gun confronted Ramoutar. The court heard that Prescott’s alleged accomplice pointed the firearm at Ramoutar while Prescott reportedly pushed his hand into the man’s pocket and removed his money, before making good their escape.

Ramoutar then reported the matter to the Ruimveldt Police Station. Days after the report was made, the defendant was arrested and was also positively identified by Ramoutar. The prosecutor made objections to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the prevalence and seriousness of the offence.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Prescott to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 1, 2021.