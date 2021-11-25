Latest update November 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Birds nah like rainy weather

Nov 25, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De rains start. But dem boys nah know whether is de December-January rainy season or if is just wan episodic period of rainfall outside de rainy season. De authorities nah tell we as yet. Some ah dem rice farmers wah did go to crop late, now hustling fuh reap dem crop.
While dem reaping, de majority planting. De early bird does always catch de worm.
It remind dem boys bout de man wah didn’t know wah fuh buy fuh he mother Christmas. So he ask he friends and dem tell he, dem know a place weh gat birds which does talk. De birds bin expensive but de man decide he gan buy a pair at de hefty price of US$1,000 each.
He friend tell he dat de birds could even impersonate people, dance and tell jokes but dem need fuh get accustom to de new owner before dem do dem things.
De man decide fuh buy a pair fuh he mother. He presented dem to she fuh Christmas.
On New Year’s morning, he call he mother to find out how de birds doing.
He ask she, “So Mom, yuh like meh gift?”
She say, “Yes, and I enjoy dem very much. Thank you, son. Dey bin delicious. Ah pluck dem and cook dem like little game birds.”
“No mom! Please tell meh yuh joking,” he say.
She assure he dat she wasn’t and he tell she bout de price fuh de birds and everything dem could do.
“Wait,” she say, “Dem birds could talk?”
“Yes, mom. Dem could sing, dance and talk,” he tell she.
He reply, “Well den why de hell didn’t dey say something?”
Talk half and remember birds don’t like rainy weather.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex – England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid...

Nov 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – (Reuters) – Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC’s coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy...
Read More
Boxing team off to PanAm Games, Ninvalle expresses confidence

Boxing team off to PanAm Games, Ninvalle...

Nov 24, 2021

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic to return February 19 – 20

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic to return February 19 –...

Nov 24, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Nov 24, 2021

Junior PanAm Games Table Tennis Coach very confident of success in Colombia

Junior PanAm Games Table Tennis Coach very...

Nov 24, 2021

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13 football ends in stalemate

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13...

Nov 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]