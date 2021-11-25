Birds nah like rainy weather

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De rains start. But dem boys nah know whether is de December-January rainy season or if is just wan episodic period of rainfall outside de rainy season. De authorities nah tell we as yet. Some ah dem rice farmers wah did go to crop late, now hustling fuh reap dem crop.

While dem reaping, de majority planting. De early bird does always catch de worm.

It remind dem boys bout de man wah didn’t know wah fuh buy fuh he mother Christmas. So he ask he friends and dem tell he, dem know a place weh gat birds which does talk. De birds bin expensive but de man decide he gan buy a pair at de hefty price of US$1,000 each.

He friend tell he dat de birds could even impersonate people, dance and tell jokes but dem need fuh get accustom to de new owner before dem do dem things.

De man decide fuh buy a pair fuh he mother. He presented dem to she fuh Christmas.

On New Year’s morning, he call he mother to find out how de birds doing.

He ask she, “So Mom, yuh like meh gift?”

She say, “Yes, and I enjoy dem very much. Thank you, son. Dey bin delicious. Ah pluck dem and cook dem like little game birds.”

“No mom! Please tell meh yuh joking,” he say.

She assure he dat she wasn’t and he tell she bout de price fuh de birds and everything dem could do.

“Wait,” she say, “Dem birds could talk?”

“Yes, mom. Dem could sing, dance and talk,” he tell she.

He reply, “Well den why de hell didn’t dey say something?”

Talk half and remember birds don’t like rainy weather.