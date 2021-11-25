Pleas from Corriverton to Minister of Housing and CH&PA

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space in your newspaper to express publicly my plea to the Ministry of Housing and Water and, more particularly, officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority to visit the township of Corriverton to address many of our housing and water needs.

Editor, it’s no doubt that many of the towns and, more particularly, Georgetown were graced with many of these “Dream Realised” outreaches, why not us? Are we not entitled to easy access to services of the Government? Are the young professionals of Corriverton not entitled to young professional homes in Corriverton?

I recall there was the announcement of the development of young professional homes for Lindeners, why was this not yet done for the young people of Corriverton? Why isn’t there to date, an urban-rural policy like in New Zealand that enshrined policies to help rural people get out of the impoverishment that usually plagues rural life and allow them to unlock the potential of urban life? What many in urban life take for granted is often considered a fortune for us.

Editor, almost all the towns in Guyana have a housing office, except I believe Rose Hall and Corriverton. Please let me be frank in that I am in no way pointing a finger at the Ministers, I know they have transformed the lives of many. However, I think it’s time that the people of Corriverton get their lives transformed. I look forward to attending this forum to help address my housing needs soon.

Regards,

Bhanmattie Shewprashad, B.Sc., M.Sc.