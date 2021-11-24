Two Region Six women latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update November 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two women from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 979.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 71-year-old and an unvaccinated 93-year-old, who died over the two-day period (November 11 to 12), while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 89 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,445.
The dashboard also shows that there are 9 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 persons in institutional isolation, 1,672 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,716 persons have recovered from the virus.
Nov 24, 2021The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) team is off to the PanAm Games which is set for Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5. President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, who is also the National...
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will give Ravi Dev some advice and I hope he remembers it always. It is going on to 33 years I am... more
Kaieteur News – The President should not be meeting with contractors. He is a political figure and his job is to ensure... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]