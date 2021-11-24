Two Region Six women latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two women from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 979.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 71-year-old and an unvaccinated 93-year-old, who died over the two-day period (November 11 to 12), while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 89 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,445.

The dashboard also shows that there are 9 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 persons in institutional isolation, 1,672 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,716 persons have recovered from the virus.